Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) – The 64.29% Upside Potential Remains

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) is 117.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $35.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.51% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 49.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.57, the stock is -21.10% and -35.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock 25.48% off its SMA200. GRTS registered 27.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 187.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.21.

The stock witnessed a -40.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.25%, and is -3.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.14% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $425.50M and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 238.07% and -75.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.60%).

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $12.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 419.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 867.50% in year-over-year returns.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS), with 4.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.29% while institutional investors hold 72.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.37M, and float is at 37.75M with Short Float at 8.15%. Institutions hold 66.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 4.45 million shares valued at $17.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.09% of the GRTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 3.42 million shares valued at $13.48 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 3.06 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $12.06 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.86% of the shares totaling 2.87 million with a market value of $11.31 million.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rousseau Raphael. SEC filings show that Rousseau Raphael sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $25.07 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Rousseau Raphael sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $17.53 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GRTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Yelensky Roman disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $22.10 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 133,224 shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS).