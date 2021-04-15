Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

380 institutions hold shares in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB), with 318k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 107.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.91M, and float is at 91.95M with Short Float at 9.73%. Institutions hold 107.60% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 16.54 million shares valued at $1.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.73% of the GRUB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.26 million shares valued at $613.64 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.81 million shares representing 8.38% and valued at over $580.18 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $354.8 million.

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is -3.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.20 and a high of $85.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRUB stock was last observed hovering at around $72.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $71.58, the stock is 12.68% and 8.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -0.02% off its SMA200. GRUB registered 71.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.42.

The stock witnessed a 5.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.78%, and is 9.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) has around 2841 employees, a market worth around $6.66B and $1.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.30. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.60% and -16.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Analyst Forecasts

Grubhub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $522.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -729.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.90% in year-over-year returns.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 76 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeWitt Adam, the company’s President, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that DeWitt Adam sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $63.81 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48623.0 shares.

Grubhub Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that DeWitt Adam (President, CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $67.69 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52623.0 shares of the GRUB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Hall Samuel Pike (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 704 shares at an average price of $62.89 for $44275.0. The insider now directly holds 5,083 shares of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB).

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading 14.62% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.86% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.84.