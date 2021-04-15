Here are the top Institutional holders of Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) shares

63 institutions hold shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU), with institutional investors hold 61.40% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 50.00M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 61.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 7.82 million shares valued at $101.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.64% of the AGCUU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.01 million shares valued at $52.08 million to account for 8.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 2.68 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $34.84 million, while Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $33.15 million.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGCUU) is 18.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.10 and a high of $18.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGCUU stock was last observed hovering at around $16.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $15.44, the stock is 14.32% and 10.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -4.34% at the moment leaves the stock 15.53% off its SMA200. AGCUU registered a gain of 31.97% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.36.

The stock witnessed a 6.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.46%, and is 8.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.84% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.10% and -18.38% from its 52-week high.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARTON RICHARD N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARTON RICHARD N bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.