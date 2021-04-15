Here are the top Institutional holders of Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) shares

85 institutions hold shares in Calyxt Inc. (CLXT), with 24.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.11% while institutional investors hold 67.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.30M, and float is at 12.93M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 23.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.0 million shares valued at $12.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.07% of the CLXT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 2.28 million shares valued at $9.6 million to account for 6.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 2.28 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $9.6 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $3.31 million.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) is 40.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.16 and a high of $12.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLXT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 21.07% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.92, the stock is -10.43% and -30.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 0.90% off its SMA200. CLXT registered 57.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.09.

The stock witnessed a -23.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.89%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $223.30M and $23.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 87.34% and -52.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.30%).

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calyxt Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $4.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 89.60% in year-over-year returns.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Voytas Daniel F, the company’s Chief Science Officer. SEC filings show that Voytas Daniel F sold 2,513 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $4.13 per share for a total of $10388.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Calyxt Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Blome James (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,140 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $4.17 per share for $17281.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the CLXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Voytas Daniel F (Chief Science Officer) disposed off 5,026 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $23874.0. The insider now directly holds 2,513 shares of Calyxt Inc. (CLXT).

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -22.59% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.09% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.