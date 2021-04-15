Here are the top Institutional holders of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares

37 institutions hold shares in Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), with 2.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.46% while institutional investors hold 9.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.29M, and float is at 86.12M with Short Float at 4.85%. Institutions hold 9.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.59 million shares valued at $4.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.07% of the LPCN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.62 million shares valued at $2.2 million to account for 1.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 0.73 million shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $1.0 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $0.61 million.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) is 8.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $2.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPCN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 51.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is -5.62% and -10.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -5.14% off its SMA200. LPCN registered 217.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5476 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5492.

The stock witnessed a -10.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.82%, and is -5.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 3.46. Distance from 52-week low is 221.73% and -39.26% from its 52-week high.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lipocine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.10% this year.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Higuchi John W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Higuchi John W. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $9054.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Lipocine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Patel Mahesh V. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $1.35 per share for $20250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the LPCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, BROWN MORGAN R (EVP and CFO) disposed off 8,437 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $11390.0. The insider now directly holds 194,504 shares of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN).

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 25.95% up over the past 12 months. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is 16.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.28% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.89.