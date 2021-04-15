Here are the top Institutional holders of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) shares

4 institutions hold shares in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT), with 9.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.55% while institutional investors hold 29.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.59M, and float is at 3.23M with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 9.65% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Santa Monica Partners LP with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.25% of the LIXT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Anson Funds Management LP with 57106.0 shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) is -6.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $7.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIXT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is -13.47% and -17.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -39.46% off its SMA200. LIXT registered -49.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6732 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9080.

The stock witnessed a -27.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.00%, and is -8.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.75% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.58% and -62.21% from its 52-week high.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Analyst Forecasts

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.60% this year.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.