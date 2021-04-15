Here are the top Institutional holders of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) shares

6 institutions hold shares in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS), with 4.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.36% while institutional investors hold 62.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.79M, and float is at 20.54M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 50.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with over 6.35 million shares valued at $16.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.07% of the WLMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Walthausen & Company LLC with 0.4 million shares valued at $1.04 million to account for 1.58% of the shares outstanding.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX: WLMS) is 55.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WLMS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.73% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.03, the stock is 11.34% and 15.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 77.10% off its SMA200. WLMS registered 263.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 135.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4385 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5199.

The stock witnessed a 4.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.40%, and is 4.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) has around 460 employees, a market worth around $103.93M and $269.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.41 and Fwd P/E is 11.51. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 363.22% and -4.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $70.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 26 times.