Is Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) a good stock to buy now?

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) is -11.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.11 and a high of $28.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXDX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

Currently trading at $22.48, the stock is 12.40% and 9.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 5.64% at the moment leaves the stock 9.83% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.49.

The stock witnessed a -10.08% in the last 1 month and is 15.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.38% over the week and 10.63% over the month.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $871.20M and $1.23M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.54% and -20.65% from its 52-week high.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Analyst Forecasts

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX), with 598.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 34.94% while institutional investors hold 64.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.75M, and float is at 0.97M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 41.94% of the Float.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Point72 Biotech Private Invest, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Point72 Biotech Private Invest bought 800,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $15.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.65 million shares.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 850,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $19.00 per share for $16.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.31 million shares of the RXDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Stenhouse Mark (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 14,000 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 14,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX).