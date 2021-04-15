Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:KSS Stock Is Going Next

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is 46.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.04 and a high of $64.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KSS stock was last observed hovering at around $60.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.37% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -27.06% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $59.72, the stock is 0.20% and 7.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 73.25% off its SMA200. KSS registered 214.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 180.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.76.

The stock witnessed a -5.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.09%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $9.20B and $15.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.20. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 297.07% and -6.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kohl’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $3.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.20% in year-over-year returns.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Top Institutional Holders

594 institutions hold shares in Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 96.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.78M, and float is at 155.97M with Short Float at 7.29%. Institutions hold 95.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.92 million shares valued at $566.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.82% of the KSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.24 million shares valued at $538.54 million to account for 8.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 8.96 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $364.46 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.60% of the shares totaling 5.67 million with a market value of $230.81 million.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 32 times.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 224.33% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.48% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.78.