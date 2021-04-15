MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

156 institutions hold shares in MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI), with 7.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.80% while institutional investors hold 53.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.10M, and float is at 68.09M with Short Float at 5.35%. Institutions hold 48.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.4 million shares valued at $18.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.38% of the MGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.18 million shares valued at $17.37 million to account for 4.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Portolan Capital Management, LLC which holds 3.01 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $16.44 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 2.94% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $12.44 million.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is 25.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $11.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.68% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -37.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.87, the stock is 3.18% and -8.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 28.15% off its SMA200. MGI registered 370.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.39.

The stock witnessed a -10.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.53%, and is -5.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has around 2269 employees, a market worth around $552.28M and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.84. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 436.72% and -41.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MoneyGram International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $300.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 10 times.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading 74.73% up over the past 12 months. WEX Inc. (WEX) is 100.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.8% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.