New Big Money Means Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

48 institutions hold shares in Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), with 8.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.37% while institutional investors hold 37.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 254.13M, and float is at 120.69M with Short Float at 5.47%. Institutions hold 36.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF with over 0.35 million shares valued at $24.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.27% of the AFRM Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Growth Leaders Fund with 0.27 million shares valued at $26.42 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund which holds 0.2 million shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $19.92 million, while PGIM Jennison Focused Growth Fd holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $18.21 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) is -29.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.31 and a high of $146.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFRM stock was last observed hovering at around $70.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $127.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.04% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.88% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.73, the stock is -5.68% and -23.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -26.67% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.73.

The stock witnessed a -15.51% In the last 1 monthand is -3.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has around 980 employees, a market worth around $17.47B and $617.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.24% and -53.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $197.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.50% this year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jiyane Siphelele, the company’s Vice President, Controller. SEC filings show that Jiyane Siphelele sold 12,137 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $81.18 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6360.0 shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Linford Michael (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $81.67 per share for $2.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4590.0 shares of the AFRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Linford Michael (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 43,380 shares at an average price of $90.78 for $3.94 million. The insider now directly holds 4,590 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM).