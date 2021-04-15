New Big Money Means American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

487 institutions hold shares in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), with 45.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.35% while institutional investors hold 103.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 316.50M, and float is at 270.78M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 88.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.71 million shares valued at $1.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.25% of the AMH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 22.75 million shares valued at $682.46 million to account for 7.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.0 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $660.1 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 6.25% of the shares totaling 19.75 million with a market value of $592.59 million.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is 14.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.00 and a high of $34.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMH stock was last observed hovering at around $34.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.74% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.19% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.30, the stock is 2.59% and 6.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 15.49% off its SMA200. AMH registered 35.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.43.

The stock witnessed a 5.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.06%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has around 1447 employees, a market worth around $10.87B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 123.83 and Fwd P/E is 111.00. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.94% and -0.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Homes 4 Rent is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $308.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singelyn David P., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Singelyn David P. sold 94,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $32.52 per share for a total of $3.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

American Homes 4 Rent disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Singelyn David P. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 65,636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $32.51 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the AMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Singelyn David P. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 190,000 shares at an average price of $32.52 for $6.18 million. The insider now directly holds 410,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading 12.25% up over the past 12 months. Equity Residential (EQR) is 3.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.43% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.74.