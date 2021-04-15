New Big Money Means Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,483 institutions hold shares in Baxter International Inc. (BAX), with 863.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 89.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 509.00M, and float is at 504.41M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 89.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 41.37 million shares valued at $3.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the BAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 40.94 million shares valued at $3.28 billion to account for 8.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 39.18 million shares representing 7.76% and valued at over $3.14 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 24.07 million with a market value of $1.93 billion.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is 5.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.79 and a high of $95.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAX stock was last observed hovering at around $84.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.39% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -5.8% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.64, the stock is 1.58% and 5.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 4.31% off its SMA200. BAX registered -4.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.38.

The stock witnessed a 7.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.06%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $42.34B and $11.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.72 and Fwd P/E is 21.24. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.17% and -11.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baxter International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $2.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Baxter International Inc. (BAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frye Andrew, the company’s SVP, President, APAC. SEC filings show that Frye Andrew sold 10,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $84.79 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9041.0 shares.

Baxter International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that STROUCKEN ALBERT P L (Director) sold a total of 4,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $84.56 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31896.0 shares of the BAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, HELLMAN PETER S (Director) disposed off 4,990 shares at an average price of $84.56 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 25,399 shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 46.47% up over the past 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is 478.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.92% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.18.