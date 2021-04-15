New Big Money Means CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

170 institutions hold shares in CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS), with 13.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.18% while institutional investors hold 122.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.39M, and float is at 36.87M with Short Float at 24.10%. Institutions hold 89.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 3.11 million shares valued at $38.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.47% of the PRTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 2.59 million shares valued at $32.05 million to account for 5.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.43 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $30.1 million, while Park West Asset Management LLC holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $28.28 million.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) is 27.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $23.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.79% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.41% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.74, the stock is 6.93% and -6.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 14.60% off its SMA200. PRTS registered 760.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.50.

The stock witnessed a 3.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.69%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) has around 1023 employees, a market worth around $721.52M and $443.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 784.27% and -32.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarParts.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $117.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.80% in year-over-year returns.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARNES JIM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARNES JIM sold 17,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $15.33 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14296.0 shares.

CarParts.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Gomez Alfredo (VP, General Counsel) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $15.42 per share for $92520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the PRTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Gomez Alfredo (VP, General Counsel) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $15.44 for $30880.0. The insider now directly holds 501,567 shares of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS).