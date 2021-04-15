New Big Money Means Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

467 institutions hold shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), with 2.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.25% while institutional investors hold 97.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.07M, and float is at 99.83M with Short Float at 2.36%. Institutions hold 95.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.87 million shares valued at $370.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.60% of the XEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.67 million shares valued at $325.31 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 5.39 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $202.11 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 4.46 million with a market value of $167.19 million.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is 73.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.78 and a high of $69.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XEC stock was last observed hovering at around $61.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.04% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.46% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -27.25% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.90, the stock is 6.11% and 11.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 4.91% at the moment leaves the stock 71.43% off its SMA200. XEC registered 228.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 162.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.24.

The stock witnessed a -1.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.45%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) has around 747 employees, a market worth around $6.77B and $1.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.45. Distance from 52-week low is 265.02% and -6.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.00%).

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cimarex Energy Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.33 with sales reaching $502.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 361.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALBI JOSEPH R, the company’s Former Executive VP, COO. SEC filings show that ALBI JOSEPH R sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88313.0 shares.

Cimarex Energy Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Burford G Mark (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $67.13 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the XEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, SIRGO BLAKE A (VP-Operations) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $65.00 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 50,263 shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC).

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include APA Corporation (APA) that is trading 124.50% up over the past 12 months. SM Energy Company (SM) is 849.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.08% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.