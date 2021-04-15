New Big Money Means Sotera Health Company (SHC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

112 institutions hold shares in Sotera Health Company (SHC), with 8.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.14% while institutional investors hold 90.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.49M, and float is at 89.64M with Short Float at 3.69%. Institutions hold 87.97% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 118.93 million shares valued at $3.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 42.04% of the SHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is GTCR, LLC with 79.29 million shares valued at $2.18 billion to account for 28.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.33 million shares representing 2.59% and valued at over $201.05 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 3.69 million with a market value of $101.18 million.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) is -5.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.84 and a high of $30.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.91% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.35% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.93, the stock is 1.47% and -2.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -2.17% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.51.

The stock witnessed a -9.08% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.86%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $7.34B and $818.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.27. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.77% and -14.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sotera Health Company (SHC) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sotera Health Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $207.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Sotera Health Company (SHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klaben Matthew J, the company’s SVP, GC and Secretary. SEC filings show that Klaben Matthew J sold 41,952 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $26.12 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Sotera Health Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Petras Michael B. Jr. (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 817,439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $26.12 per share for $21.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.38 million shares of the SHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, WARBURG PINCUS & CO. (Director) disposed off 13,512,582 shares at an average price of $26.12 for $352.98 million. The insider now directly holds 105,417,315 shares of Sotera Health Company (SHC).