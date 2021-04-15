New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Volatility At 7.72%, Should You Add A Position?

124 institutions hold shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), with 75.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.72% while institutional investors hold 72.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 171.59M, and float is at 75.71M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 41.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Great Mountain Partners LLC with over 34.7 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.72% of the NFE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 13.4 million shares valued at $718.07 million to account for 7.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.08 million shares representing 2.89% and valued at over $272.38 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 2.36% of the shares totaling 4.16 million with a market value of $222.82 million.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is -11.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.12 and a high of $65.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NFE stock was last observed hovering at around $48.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.52% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.89% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.20, the stock is -3.78% and -2.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 17.56% off its SMA200. NFE registered 316.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.37.

The stock witnessed a 11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.25%, and is -6.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $8.26B and $451.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.13. Profit margin for the company is -40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 366.40% and -28.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $182.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 238.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 144.20% in year-over-year returns.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NFE SMRS Holdings LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that NFE SMRS Holdings LLC sold 36,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $37.52 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34.7 million shares.

New Fortress Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that NFE SMRS Holdings LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 224,903 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $34.35 per share for $7.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34.74 million shares of the NFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, NFE SMRS Holdings LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 417,102 shares at an average price of $31.92 for $13.31 million. The insider now directly holds 34,962,242 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE).