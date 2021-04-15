Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is 24.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.05 and a high of $27.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWL stock was last observed hovering at around $26.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.87% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -46.89% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.44, the stock is -0.04% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 29.23% off its SMA200. NWL registered 91.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.28.

The stock witnessed a 1.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.12%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $11.17B and $9.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.27. Profit margin for the company is -8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.28% and -3.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newell Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $2.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -513.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Top Institutional Holders

761 institutions hold shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), with 3.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 87.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 424.10M, and float is at 420.85M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 86.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.83 million shares valued at $951.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.60% of the NWL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Icahn, Carl, C. with 43.7 million shares valued at $927.85 million to account for 10.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 43.55 million shares representing 10.30% and valued at over $924.51 million, while Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 24.12 million with a market value of $512.04 million.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) that is trading 57.67% up over the past 12 months. Acme United Corporation (ACU) is 87.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.34% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.07.