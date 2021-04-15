NIC Inc. (EGOV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

324 institutions hold shares in NIC Inc. (EGOV), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.87% while institutional investors hold 93.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.03M, and float is at 66.36M with Short Float at 5.96%. Institutions hold 90.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.45 million shares valued at $269.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the EGOV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.81 million shares valued at $175.99 million to account for 10.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 2.66 million shares representing 3.95% and valued at over $68.61 million, while Times Square Capital Management, LLC holds 3.73% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $64.65 million.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is 31.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.24 and a high of $35.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGOV stock was last observed hovering at around $33.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.15% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -21.25% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.95, the stock is 0.18% and 1.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 32.23% off its SMA200. EGOV registered 42.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.53.

The stock witnessed a 0.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.45%, and is 0.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.33% over the week and 0.36% over the month.

NIC Inc. (EGOV) has around 1025 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $460.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.58 and Fwd P/E is 29.02. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.46% and -3.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

NIC Inc. (EGOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIC Inc. (EGOV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $118.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.60% in year-over-year returns.

NIC Inc. (EGOV) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at NIC Inc. (EGOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arasu Venmal (Raji), the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Arasu Venmal (Raji) sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $25.72 per share for a total of $51449.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26957.0 shares.

NIC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Arasu Venmal (Raji) (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $21.53 per share for $43051.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28957.0 shares of the EGOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, Arasu Venmal (Raji) (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $23.02 for $46032.0. The insider now directly holds 30,957 shares of NIC Inc. (EGOV).

NIC Inc. (EGOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WidePoint Corporation (WYY) that is trading 123.73% up over the past 12 months. Accenture plc (ACN) is 59.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -142.33% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.68.