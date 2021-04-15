Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares are 10.25% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.86% or -$1.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -1.22% and -25.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 05, 2021, Hovde Group recommended the TCBI stock is an Outperform, while earlier, Janney had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 07, 2021. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the TCBI stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $64.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $79.13. The forecasts give the Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stock a price target range of $95.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.23% or 0.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.90% in the current quarter to $1.1, up from the -$0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.35, down -4.70% from $1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.96 and $1.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 499,096 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 35,278. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 276,693 and 1,470 in purchases and sales respectively.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $0.21 million at $52.65 per share on Nov 10. The Director had earlier bought another 10,077 TCBI shares valued at $0.25 million on Mar 01. The shares were bought at $24.75 per share. STALLINGS ROBERT W (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $44.23 per share on Oct 29 for a total of $44230.0 while STALLINGS ROBERT W, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Oct 28 for $43100.0 with each share fetching $43.10.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) soared 5.39% to $2.03. The share price scored ‎the day-high of $2.03 and the day low of $2.03. The stock is trading with a positive year-to-date (YTD) performance of 56.46%. The company has a total market cap of $172,770,522. ‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. ‎has signed a contract extension with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-‎Tard, Inc. (ANCUF) through 2021. A fourth region has been added to the original three areas, bringing ‎a total to four. In October, the contract was finalized. The mulch contract was extended shortly after the ‎Company reported another successful quarter, with revenue expected to reach $24.5 million and ‎profit expected to surpass $5 million within the nine months to September 30, 2020.

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), on the other hand, is trading around $72.51 with a market cap of $6.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $69.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -5.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.63 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GRUB’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $192.06 million. This represented a 61.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $503.74 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.73 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $2.39 billion from $2.41 billion over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $53.13 million while total current assets were at $572.4 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $134.99 million, significantly lower than the $182.62 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $14.82 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 149 times at Grubhub Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 74 times and accounting for 118,838 shares. Insider sales totaled 105,673 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 75 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 318k shares after the latest sales, with 13.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 91.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grubhub Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 16.54 million shares worth more than $1.23 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 17.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $613.64 million and represent 8.86% of shares outstanding.