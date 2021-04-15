Positives for B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) as stock gains in recent trading

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) is 65.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $70.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RILY stock was last observed hovering at around $69.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -132.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -132.0% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.60, the stock is 20.26% and 24.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 93.34% off its SMA200. RILY registered 278.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 171.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.76.

The stock witnessed a 19.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.11%, and is 15.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) has around 996 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $902.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.24. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 363.87% and -1.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B. Riley Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.90% this year.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY), with 11.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.57% while institutional investors hold 75.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.33M, and float is at 15.00M with Short Float at 5.31%. Institutions hold 42.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.44 million shares valued at $63.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.29% of the RILY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 1.2 million shares valued at $53.23 million to account for 4.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.9 million shares representing 3.32% and valued at over $39.87 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $38.67 million.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by B. Riley Financial, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 3,268 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $0.94 per share for a total of $3064.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24302.0 shares.

B. Riley Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 19,328 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $1.00 per share for $19272.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25119.0 shares of the RILY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 69,860 shares at an average price of $1.01 for $70418.0. The insider now directly holds 29,951 shares of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY).

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) that is trading 263.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.44% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.