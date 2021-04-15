Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

168 institutions hold shares in Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL), with 6.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.29% while institutional investors hold 55.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.55M, and float is at 44.80M with Short Float at 7.75%. Institutions hold 49.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 4.06 million shares valued at $33.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.13% of the DTIL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.02 million shares valued at $33.54 million to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.59 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $21.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 2.44 million with a market value of $20.34 million.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) is 4.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $16.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DTIL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.74% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -8.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.71, the stock is -12.19% and -23.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -0.82% off its SMA200. DTIL registered 19.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.76.

The stock witnessed a -26.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.11%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $514.15M and $24.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 95.51% and -47.53% from its 52-week high.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precision BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $7.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.90% year-over-year.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KANE MATTHEW R., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that KANE MATTHEW R. sold 9,741 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $8.67 per share for a total of $84454.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.96 million shares.

Precision BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that KANE MATTHEW R. (President and CEO) sold a total of 9,737 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $8.87 per share for $86367.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.95 million shares of the DTIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, KANE MATTHEW R. (President and CEO) disposed off 9,736 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $87624.0. The insider now directly holds 1,941,246 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL).