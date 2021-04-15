Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

787 institutions hold shares in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 96.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.69M, and float is at 137.38M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 95.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.46 million shares valued at $1.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.45% of the PWR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.35 million shares valued at $817.58 million to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.13 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $513.43 million, while Peconic Partners, LLC holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 5.39 million with a market value of $388.3 million.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is 30.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.70 and a high of $94.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PWR stock was last observed hovering at around $94.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.47% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -11.92% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.01, the stock is 6.61% and 12.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 45.66% off its SMA200. PWR registered 178.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.32.

The stock witnessed a 5.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.28%, and is 3.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has around 35800 employees, a market worth around $12.70B and $11.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.60 and Fwd P/E is 19.49. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 227.50% and -0.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quanta Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $2.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gregory Paul Craig, the company’s CSO & Division President. SEC filings show that Gregory Paul Craig sold 7,570 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $86.56 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Quanta Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Upperman Dorothy (VP Tax) sold a total of 738 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $86.56 per share for $63881.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10624.0 shares of the PWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, WAYNE DONALD (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 1,817 shares at an average price of $86.56 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 57,385 shares of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR).

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 113.16% up over the past 12 months. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 192.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.42% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.