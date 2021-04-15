Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) is -46.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RMED stock was last observed hovering at around $4.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.2% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is -23.82% and -38.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -44.77% off its SMA200. RMED registered -85.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.7297 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.4651.

The stock witnessed a -34.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.33%, and is -15.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.93% over the week and 9.40% over the month.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $12.76M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.25% and -88.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-154.10%).

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.94 with sales reaching $990k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED), with 603.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 18.51% while institutional investors hold 24.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.90M, and float is at 2.33M with Short Float at 9.52%. Institutions hold 20.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 0.2 million shares valued at $1.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.28% of the RMED Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.14 million shares valued at $1.05 million to account for 0.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Squarepoint Ops LLC which holds 15807.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 15636.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stafslien Joan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stafslien Joan bought 4,410 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $5.67 per share for a total of $25002.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4410.0 shares.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that COLOMBATTO MARTIN J (Director) bought a total of 8,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $5.78 per share for $50279.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15439.0 shares of the RMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, ENQUIST WILLIAM R (Director) acquired 5,263 shares at an average price of $5.82 for $30622.0. The insider now directly holds 5,263 shares of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED).