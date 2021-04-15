Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

75 institutions hold shares in Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR), with 4.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.40% while institutional investors hold 21.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.58M, and float is at 26.50M with Short Float at 6.61%. Institutions hold 17.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.01 million shares valued at $5.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.34% of the REFR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.28 million shares valued at $3.59 million to account for 4.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.4 million shares representing 1.26% and valued at over $1.12 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.14% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $1.02 million.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) is -8.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $5.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REFR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is -13.15% and -31.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -3.75% at the moment leaves the stock -19.34% off its SMA200. REFR registered 7.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3176 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2945.

The stock witnessed a -25.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.36%, and is -10.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $82.50M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.86% and -54.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.80%).

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Research Frontiers Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $371k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.00% in year-over-year returns.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOUGLAS KEVIN, the company’s 13(d)(3) group. SEC filings show that DOUGLAS KEVIN sold 133,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Research Frontiers Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that DOUGLAS KEVIN (13(d)(3) group) sold a total of 57,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $2.16 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the REFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, DOUGLAS KEVIN (13(d)(3) group) disposed off 70,000 shares at an average price of $3.56 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 608,667 shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR).

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is trading 90.26% up over the past 12 months. Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is 76.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.62% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.49.