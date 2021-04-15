Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Volatility At 5.32%, Should You Add A Position?

22 institutions hold shares in Signify Health Inc. (SGFY), with 16.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.61% while institutional investors hold 70.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 171.94M, and float is at 99.09M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 64.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF with over 1.69 million shares valued at $49.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.00% of the SGFY Shares outstanding. As of Feb 27, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Contrafund Inc with 0.33 million shares valued at $10.84 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Growth Company Fund which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $5.27 million, while Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $4.27 million.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) is -16.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.13 and a high of $40.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGFY stock was last observed hovering at around $26.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.48% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.47% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.26, the stock is -3.43% and -13.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -13.10% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.23.

The stock witnessed a -13.99% In the last 1 monthand is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $610.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 187.57. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.66% and -35.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Signify Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $158.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Armbrester Bradford Kyle, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Armbrester Bradford Kyle bought 13,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $24.00 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13900.0 shares.

Signify Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Senneff Steve (Pres., Chief Fin. & Admin Off.) bought a total of 13,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $24.00 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SGFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Rothman Marc D (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $24.00 for $24000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY).