SNMP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) Now

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP) is 51.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is -12.89% and -20.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 37.00% off its SMA200. SNMP registered 173.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1742 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8129.

The stock witnessed a -25.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.04%, and is -3.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 11.73% over the month.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $53.75M and $57.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 252.26% and -47.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (63.40%).

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -525.50% this year.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP), with 9.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.44% while institutional investors hold 15.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.42M, and float is at 10.49M with Short Float at 0.54%. Institutions hold 12.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 1.75 million shares valued at $1.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.20% of the SNMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 78300.0 shares valued at $48099.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kalos Management, Inc. which holds 21024.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $12915.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 20220.0 with a market value of $12421.0.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Willinger Gerald F, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Willinger Gerald F sold 320,598 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $1.73 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.77 million shares.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Willinger Gerald F (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 38,213 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $1.06 per share for $40624.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.09 million shares of the SNMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Willinger Gerald F (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 136,008 shares at an average price of $1.09 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 2,125,889 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP).