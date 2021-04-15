These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Nkarta Inc. (NKTX)

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) is -41.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.46 and a high of $79.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $79.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.67% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 48.6% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.98, the stock is -0.46% and -18.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -8.91% off its SMA200. NKTX registered a gain of 20.54% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.58.

The stock witnessed a -26.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.41%, and is 12.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 9.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.19% and -54.55% from its 52-week high.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nkarta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53.The EPS is expected to shrink by -684.80% this year.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in Nkarta Inc. (NKTX), with 4.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.80% while institutional investors hold 99.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.81M, and float is at 10.75M with Short Float at 12.37%. Institutions hold 84.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.61 million shares valued at $344.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.09% of the NKTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 2.9 million shares valued at $178.57 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Novo Holdings A/S which holds 2.79 million shares representing 8.52% and valued at over $171.74 million, while Samsara BioCapital, LLC holds 6.20% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $125.07 million.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahmood Nadir. SEC filings show that Mahmood Nadir sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $32.70 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31488.0 shares.

Nkarta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that HASTINGS PAUL J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $30.74 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the NKTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Trager James (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 2,800 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 47,072 shares of Nkarta Inc. (NKTX).