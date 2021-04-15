These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) is -9.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.76 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDTK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $2.77, the stock is -19.60% and -21.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -4.15% at the moment leaves the stock -19.30% off its SMA200. EDTK registered a loss of -20.86% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4108 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2566.

The stock witnessed a -19.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.71%, and is -20.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.05% over the week and 9.09% over the month.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $34.18M and $30.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.35. Distance from 52-week low is 0.36% and -58.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.50%).

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK), with 4.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.25% while institutional investors hold 0.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.00M, and float is at 7.05M with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 0.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 14234.0 shares valued at $43698.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the EDTK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 11312.0 shares valued at $34727.0 to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3779.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $11601.0, while Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 1949.0 with a market value of $6763.0.