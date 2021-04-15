Things appear to be looking up for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) is 89.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $10.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBLI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.65% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.65% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.54, the stock is 10.44% and 6.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -5.90% at the moment leaves the stock 81.25% off its SMA200. CBLI registered 257.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 202.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.20.

The stock witnessed a 5.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.87%, and is 6.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.67% over the week and 9.81% over the month.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $102.94M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 357.34% and -40.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (86.20%).

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI), with 7.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.26% while institutional investors hold 8.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.28M, and float is at 5.24M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 4.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.32 million shares valued at $1.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.07% of the CBLI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.57 million to account for 1.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 52592.0 shares representing 0.34% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 17598.0 with a market value of $60713.0.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 21.10% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 6.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -203.11% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 54590.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.29.