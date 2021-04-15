Things appear to be looking up for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) is -7.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONDS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.64, the stock is -11.00% and -23.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 8.00% at the moment leaves the stock -31.15% off its SMA200. ONDS registered a loss of -55.69% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.57.

The stock witnessed a -26.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.02%, and is 10.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.94% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $245.20M and $2.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.33. Distance from 52-week low is 130.38% and -46.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.90%).

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ondas Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 912.50% year-over-year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), with 9.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.01% while institutional investors hold 9.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.45M, and float is at 17.20M with Short Float at 2.09%. Institutions hold 6.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Herald Investment Management Ltd with over 0.4 million shares valued at $3.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.50% of the ONDS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 0.39 million shares valued at $3.64 million to account for 1.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bard Associates Inc. which holds 0.22 million shares representing 0.82% and valued at over $2.04 million, while Roubaix Capital, LLC holds 0.76% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $1.9 million.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.