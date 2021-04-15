Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TWST Stock Is Going Next

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) is 0.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $214.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWST stock was last observed hovering at around $140.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.98% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -42.03% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.03, the stock is 12.03% and 0.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 32.02% off its SMA200. TWST registered 419.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $129.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.66.

The stock witnessed a -1.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.78%, and is 11.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 8.94% over the month.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has around 525 employees, a market worth around $6.91B and $101.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 446.27% and -33.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.20%).

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.77 with sales reaching $28.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.40% year-over-year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Top Institutional Holders

330 institutions hold shares in Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), with 4.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.47% while institutional investors hold 99.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.00M, and float is at 45.39M with Short Float at 9.02%. Institutions hold 90.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 5.88 million shares valued at $830.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.08% of the TWST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.52 million shares valued at $497.82 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.5 million shares representing 7.19% and valued at over $494.37 million, while Capital World Investors holds 6.06% of the shares totaling 2.95 million with a market value of $416.7 million.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Activity

A total of 320 insider transactions have happened at Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 256 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Finn Patrick John, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Finn Patrick John sold 2,702 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $126.72 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42744.0 shares.

Twist Bioscience Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Daniels Mark sold a total of 377 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $114.39 per share for $43125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66926.0 shares of the TWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Weiss Patrick (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 14,639 shares at an average price of $132.50 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 52,719 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST).