urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Volatility At 7.92%, Should You Add A Position?

2 institutions hold shares in urban-gro Inc. (UGRO), with 3.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.48% while institutional investors hold 1.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.82M, and float is at 4.75M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 1.13% of the Float.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) is 44.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $162.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UGRO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $8.65, the stock is 2.57% and -38.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -9.51% off its SMA200. UGRO registered a gain of 22.18% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.80.

The stock witnessed a -8.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.12%, and is 7.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.92% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $93.85M and $23.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2225.27% and -94.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (530.50%).

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.00% this year.