Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Volatility At 6.94%, Should You Add A Position?

70 institutions hold shares in Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.87% while institutional investors hold 67.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.84M, and float is at 30.67M with Short Float at 3.64%. Institutions hold 65.04% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with over 12.42 million shares valued at $21.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.01% of the VERO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is DAFNA Capital Management, LLC with 1.5 million shares valued at $2.6 million to account for 2.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.91 million shares representing 1.69% and valued at over $1.58 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $1.27 million.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) is 16.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VERO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is -15.53% and -19.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -19.18% off its SMA200. VERO registered -54.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4512 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3293.

The stock witnessed a -22.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.54%, and is -5.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) has around 384 employees, a market worth around $111.46M and $78.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.25% and -59.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.20%).

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Venus Concept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $21.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.80% in year-over-year returns.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zaring Chad A, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Zaring Chad A bought 18,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $2.74 per share for a total of $51923.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Venus Concept Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Zaring Chad A (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 21,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $2.71 per share for $57046.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21050.0 shares of the VERO stock.