Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) is -64.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $17.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is -4.60% and -56.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -65.96% off its SMA200. WPG registered -72.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0521 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.0336.

The stock witnessed a -27.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.67%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.85% over the week and 12.38% over the month.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has around 773 employees, a market worth around $57.80M and $524.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.50% and -86.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Prime Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.75 with sales reaching $133.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), with 343.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.41% while institutional investors hold 31.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.26M, and float is at 20.59M with Short Float at 29.26%. Institutions hold 31.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.9 million shares valued at $12.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.81% of the WPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with 1.16 million shares valued at $7.54 million to account for 4.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Private Management Group, Inc. which holds 0.57 million shares representing 2.35% and valued at over $3.71 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $3.26 million.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.