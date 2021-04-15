What should you know before buying stock in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is -56.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.83 and a high of $25.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.59% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 20.16% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.98, the stock is 2.35% and -18.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing 7.20% at the moment leaves the stock -39.66% off its SMA200. FOLD registered -4.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.69.

The stock witnessed a -7.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.29%, and is 6.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has around 483 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $260.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.02% and -60.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.00%).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $71.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.70% in year-over-year returns.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

384 institutions hold shares in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 107.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.20M, and float is at 234.32M with Short Float at 14.15%. Institutions hold 106.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 25.11 million shares valued at $579.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.50% of the FOLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.85 million shares valued at $550.59 million to account for 9.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.88 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $505.15 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 7.80% of the shares totaling 20.62 million with a market value of $476.13 million.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WHITMAN BURKE W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WHITMAN BURKE W bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $15000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44467.0 shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Campbell Bradley L (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 10,514 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $10.03 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the FOLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Crowley John F (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $75000.0. The insider now directly holds 821,524 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -17.70% down over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is -8.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.4% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 33.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.63.