What should you know before buying stock in Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) is -1.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $20.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.83 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.1% higher than the price target low of $20.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.52, the stock is -22.38% and -32.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 16.47% off its SMA200. JG registered 45.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 139.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9262 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6421.

The stock witnessed a -43.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.49%, and is -13.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) has around 439 employees, a market worth around $342.81M and $72.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.43% and -68.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), with 1.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 23.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.72M, and float is at 62.51M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 23.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 10.98 million shares valued at $39.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.17% of the JG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 8.0 million shares valued at $28.47 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 0.93 million shares representing 1.03% and valued at over $3.32 million, while CIBC World Markets, Inc. holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $1.07 million.