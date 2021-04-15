What should you know before buying stock in Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) is 28.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $2.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is 1.61% and -5.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 26.67% off its SMA200. CSLT registered 137.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7397 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4282.

The stock witnessed a -11.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.03%, and is 3.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 9.14% over the month.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) has around 440 employees, a market worth around $252.77M and $146.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 167.00. Profit margin for the company is -42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.35% and -29.24% from its 52-week high.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Castlight Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $34.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT), with 8.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.32% while institutional investors hold 74.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.80M, and float is at 111.98M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 70.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 17.81 million shares valued at $23.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.52% of the CSLT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Raging Capital Management, Llc with 9.92 million shares valued at $12.89 million to account for 8.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellcome Trust Ltd (the) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust which holds 6.57 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $8.54 million, while Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 5.34 million with a market value of $6.94 million.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cohen Seth B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cohen Seth B. sold 17,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $1.72 per share for a total of $29491.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Castlight Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that O’Meara Maeve (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 59,615 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $1.89 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.34 million shares of the CSLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Chan M.P. Eric (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 8,398 shares at an average price of $1.89 for $15901.0. The insider now directly holds 84,476 shares of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT).

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Model N Inc. (MODN) that is trading 54.13% up over the past 12 months. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is 54.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.96% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.