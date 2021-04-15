What should you know before buying stock in Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) is 158.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTHR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $2.70 for the next 12 months. It is also -17.78% off the consensus price target high of $2.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -17.78% lower than the price target low of $2.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.18, the stock is 9.09% and 21.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 6.00% at the moment leaves the stock 131.80% off its SMA200. CTHR registered 408.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 255.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7606 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6782.

The stock witnessed a 1.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.75%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 8.98% over the month.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $91.65M and $31.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.71. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 428.06% and -7.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $7.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -309.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.90% year-over-year.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR), with 3.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.50% while institutional investors hold 26.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.80M, and float is at 25.73M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 23.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.0 million shares valued at $2.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.86% of the CTHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristides Capital, LLC with 0.83 million shares valued at $1.03 million to account for 2.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.77 million shares representing 2.64% and valued at over $0.95 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.02% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $0.37 million.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SYKES OLLIN B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SYKES OLLIN B bought 63,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $2.79 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.36 million shares.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that SYKES OLLIN B (Director) bought a total of 50,035 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $2.14 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.3 million shares of the CTHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, SYKES OLLIN B (Director) acquired 19,550 shares at an average price of $2.25 for $43988.0. The insider now directly holds 1,250,000 shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR).

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cree Inc. (CREE) that is trading 179.05% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -162.9% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 98140.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.