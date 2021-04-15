What should you know before buying stock in Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA)

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) is -2.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.22 and a high of $8.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENIA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $10.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.77% off the consensus price target high of $11.90 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.04% higher than the price target low of $9.20 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.00, the stock is -4.55% and -0.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing -6.21% at the moment leaves the stock 5.89% off its SMA200. ENIA registered -0.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.56.

The stock witnessed a -6.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.36%, and is -5.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) has around 16731 employees, a market worth around $12.06B and $12.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.76 and Fwd P/E is 9.30. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.62% and -10.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enel Americas S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.60% year-over-year.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA), with institutional investors hold 3.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.52B, and float is at 30.43M with Short Float at 10.34%. Institutions hold 3.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 7.3 million shares valued at $60.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.48% of the ENIA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.25 million shares valued at $34.95 million to account for 0.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.2 million shares representing 0.28% and valued at over $34.51 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 3.76 million with a market value of $30.95 million.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is 9.26% higher over the past 12 months. PG&E Corporation (PCG) is -1.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -255.05% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.