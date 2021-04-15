Which institution holds the most shares in Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

203 institutions hold shares in Oil States International Inc. (OIS), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.38% while institutional investors hold 85.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.88M, and float is at 59.66M with Short Float at 4.13%. Institutions hold 83.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.15 million shares valued at $50.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.56% of the OIS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.3 million shares valued at $31.64 million to account for 10.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.43 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $17.23 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 2.59 million with a market value of $13.0 million.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) is 21.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $9.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OIS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.12, the stock is -2.42% and -11.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 9.29% at the moment leaves the stock 21.97% off its SMA200. OIS registered 120.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.30.

The stock witnessed a -29.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.38%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has around 2338 employees, a market worth around $385.99M and $638.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -73.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.18% and -35.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.40%).

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oil States International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $141.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.60% in year-over-year returns.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Oil States International Inc. (OIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CRAGG CHRISTOPHER E, the company’s Former EVP, Operations. SEC filings show that CRAGG CHRISTOPHER E sold 33,584 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $8.49 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) that is trading -10.55% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is 97.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.8% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.