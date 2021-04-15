Which Institutions Own Shares In Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI)?

86 institutions hold shares in Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI), with 8.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.16% while institutional investors hold 31.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.48M, and float is at 19.17M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 22.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.27 million shares valued at $6.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.76% of the DYAI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.19 million shares valued at $6.42 million to account for 4.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.32 million shares representing 1.21% and valued at over $1.74 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $1.63 million.

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) is -5.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $10.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DYAI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is -4.04% and -7.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -24.90% off its SMA200. DYAI registered -14.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.17.

The stock witnessed a 2.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.32%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $142.44M and $1.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.21. Distance from 52-week low is 11.84% and -53.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.40%).

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Analyst Forecasts

Dyadic International Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 87.30% year-over-year.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 46.47% up over the past 12 months. Codexis Inc. (CDXS) is 120.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.49% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.