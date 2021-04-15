Which Institutions Own Shares In INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)?

35 institutions hold shares in INmune Bio Inc. (INMB), with 8.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.40% while institutional investors hold 33.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.46M, and float is at 7.39M with Short Float at 6.67%. Institutions hold 14.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.25 million shares valued at $4.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.69% of the INMB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 0.22 million shares valued at $3.75 million to account for 1.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which holds 96048.0 shares representing 0.64% and valued at over $1.65 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 60758.0 with a market value of $1.05 million.

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) is -31.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.65 and a high of $29.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INMB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.22% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 54.73% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.77, the stock is -6.44% and -25.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -4.35% off its SMA200. INMB registered 176.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.42.

The stock witnessed a -20.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.81%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $122.41M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 222.47% and -60.75% from its 52-week high.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

INmune Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13,081.80% year-over-year.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.