Which Institutions Own Shares In Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)?

25 institutions hold shares in Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 2.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.31M, and float is at 134.53M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 2.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.37 million shares valued at $3.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.00% of the LEJU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 0.39 million shares valued at $0.89 million to account for 0.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 84342.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $0.19 million, while O’Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 40994.0 with a market value of $93876.0.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) is -4.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $6.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEJU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.44% off the consensus price target high of $3.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.44% higher than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is -17.69% and -25.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -14.74% off its SMA200. LEJU registered 20.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7791 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5677.

The stock witnessed a -29.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.54%, and is -11.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has around 2312 employees, a market worth around $321.79M and $719.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.57 and Fwd P/E is 4.45. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.52% and -68.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leju Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $137.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) that is trading 263.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.53% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.