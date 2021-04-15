Which Institutions Own Shares In Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)?

141 institutions hold shares in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK), with 626.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.71% while institutional investors hold 108.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.09M, and float is at 34.57M with Short Float at 9.14%. Institutions hold 106.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ATP Life Science Ventures, L.P. with over 17.16 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 46.81% of the STOK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.6 million shares valued at $223.01 million to account for 9.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 3.54 million shares representing 9.67% and valued at over $219.5 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 7.33% of the shares totaling 2.69 million with a market value of $166.36 million.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) is -44.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $71.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STOK stock was last observed hovering at around $33.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.66% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 23.76% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.31, the stock is -14.43% and -33.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 3.78% at the moment leaves the stock -20.13% off its SMA200. STOK registered 55.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.97.

The stock witnessed a -34.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.27%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 80.58% and -52.07% from its 52-week high.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.10% this year.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liau Gene, the company’s EVP Research & Preclinical Dev. SEC filings show that Liau Gene sold 5,195 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $63.05 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21351.0 shares.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that LEVIN ARTHUR A (Director) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $60.79 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the STOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Tulipano Stephen J (CFO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $58.60 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 602 shares of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK).