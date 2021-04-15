Who are the Institutional Holders in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)?

72 institutions hold shares in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE), with 11.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.54% while institutional investors hold 51.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.94M, and float is at 39.23M with Short Float at 8.19%. Institutions hold 40.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 6.53 million shares valued at $136.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.61% of the EOSE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 2.42 million shares valued at $50.33 million to account for 4.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. which holds 1.9 million shares representing 3.66% and valued at over $39.52 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $29.3 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) is -25.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.70 and a high of $31.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EOSE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.43% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.22% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.60, the stock is -15.67% and -24.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 3.21% off its SMA200. EOSE registered a gain of 56.16% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.00.

The stock witnessed a -21.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.75%, and is -8.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 8.12% over the month.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) has around 84 employees, a market worth around $788.89M and $0.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 124.80. Distance from 52-week low is 60.82% and -51.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.80%).

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $2.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21,438.80% year-over-year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $14.57 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.