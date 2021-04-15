Who are the Institutional Holders in Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS)?

129 institutions hold shares in Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS), with 3.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.99% while institutional investors hold 105.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.67M, and float is at 18.31M with Short Float at 3.84%. Institutions hold 89.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.64 million shares valued at $186.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.36% of the KROS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 1.88 million shares valued at $132.26 million to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 1.68 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $118.47 million, while Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC holds 6.07% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $99.65 million.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) is -12.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.68 and a high of $88.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KROS stock was last observed hovering at around $64.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.58% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.53% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.19% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.47, the stock is 4.51% and 0.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 11.41% off its SMA200. KROS registered 123.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.69.

The stock witnessed a -3.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.87%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 159.59% and -30.78% from its 52-week high.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58.The EPS is expected to shrink by -356.80% this year.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Insider Activity

A total of 146 insider transactions have happened at Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 128 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lachey Jennifer, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Lachey Jennifer sold 5,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71187.0 shares.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Ordonez Claudia (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $59.93 per share for $59926.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KROS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Knowles Julius (Director) disposed off 9,298 shares at an average price of $58.81 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 402,015 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS).