Who are the Institutional Holders in Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)?

139 institutions hold shares in Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM), with 13.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.97% while institutional investors hold 92.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.99M, and float is at 35.63M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 70.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 6.41 million shares valued at $60.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.44% of the MTEM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.08 million shares valued at $28.91 million to account for 5.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.38 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $22.33 million, while Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $22.22 million.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) is -12.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $18.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTEM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 36.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.25, the stock is -23.01% and -28.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock -25.49% off its SMA200. MTEM registered -47.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.63.

The stock witnessed a -30.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.50%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $460.68M and $18.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.85% and -55.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-137.60%).

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molecular Templates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $29.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 168.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 197.00% in year-over-year returns.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIOTECH TARGET N V, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $8.02 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.1 million shares.

Molecular Templates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) bought a total of 235,664 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $8.23 per share for $1.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.05 million shares of the MTEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $8.22 for $2.47 million. The insider now directly holds 8,816,105 shares of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM).

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 21.10% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.1% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.43.