Who are the Institutional Holders in OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)?

125 institutions hold shares in OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX), with 2.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.67% while institutional investors hold 72.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.13M, and float is at 14.02M with Short Float at 6.33%. Institutions hold 61.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.99 million shares valued at $30.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.86% of the OPRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. with 0.78 million shares valued at $24.3 million to account for 4.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avenir Corporation/DC which holds 0.7 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $21.96 million, while AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $21.81 million.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) is 61.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.58 and a high of $63.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $51.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.94% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 22.77% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.20, the stock is 0.66% and -2.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 65.93% off its SMA200. OPRX registered 456.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 158.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.59.

The stock witnessed a 9.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.96%, and is 3.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $849.38M and $43.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 61.98. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 485.08% and -21.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OptimizeRx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $10.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 52.00% in year-over-year returns.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FEBBO WILLIAM J, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that FEBBO WILLIAM J sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $46.10 per share for a total of $3.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

OptimizeRx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that FEBBO WILLIAM J (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $50.50 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the OPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, BAKER DOUGLAS P (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 5,032 shares at an average price of $47.25 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 85,902 shares of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX).