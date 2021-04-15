Who are the Institutional Holders in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)?

91 institutions hold shares in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX), with 559.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.52% while institutional investors hold 84.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.72M, and float is at 36.20M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 82.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.43 million shares valued at $117.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.26% of the RPTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is MPM Asset Management, LLC with 3.0 million shares valued at $103.03 million to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 2.97 million shares representing 8.04% and valued at over $101.95 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.46% of the shares totaling 2.76 million with a market value of $94.58 million.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) is -0.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.45 and a high of $46.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPTX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.86% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.4% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.24, the stock is 14.06% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 5.55% at the moment leaves the stock 13.68% off its SMA200. RPTX registered a gain of 43.93% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.83.

The stock witnessed a 20.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.28%, and is 10.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.63% and -26.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.50%).

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $620k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -242.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,544.40% year-over-year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foley Todd, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Foley Todd sold 376,412 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $28.18 per share for a total of $10.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.63 million shares.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that GADICKE ANSBERT (10% Owner) sold a total of 695,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $28.18 per share for $19.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.7 million shares of the RPTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Zinda Michael (EVP, Chief Science Officer) disposed off 19,696 shares at an average price of $33.67 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 50,533 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX).